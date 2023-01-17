Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Roped In For Ajith Kumar's AK 62? What We Know

Ajith Kumar is basking in the success of his recent release Thunivu, which has turned out to be the biggest box-office hit of his career. The film entered the 100 crore club this weekend even after it clashed with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. Now the Tamil superstar is gearing up for his 62nd outing with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The highly anticipated project is touted to be a comedy thriller that will feature Ajith in a never-seen-before role.

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in the Vignesh Shivan directorial. According to the report published by Sun News, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress is impressed by the storyline and her character in the film and is set to be on board. The update also suggests that the makers are planning to announce the massive update during the official launch of the big-budget venture.

A close source to the development also suggested that the film will have two female leads. If reports are true, then Trisha will be reuniting with Aishwarya after the massive success of the Ponniyin Selvan 1. It is said that both actresses have crucial roles in the film.

As per several reports, senior actor Arvind Swamy has been roped in as an antagonist in AK 62.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, AK 62 marks the first-ever collaboration between Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan. However, Vignesh has written a few songs for Ajith’s films in the past. Several reports suggest that the makers are planning to carry on shooting AK 62’s at a brisk pace and release it in August, this year.

On the technical front, Anirudh Ravichander is expected to be brought on board by the makers to score the music of this project. Further details about the project have been kept under wraps as of yet.

