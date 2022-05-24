Home » News » Movies » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Pics From Mom Brindya Rai's Birthday Celebrations

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her mother Vrinda Rai a happy birthday with several photos on Instagram.

Updated: May 24, 2022, 14:00 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her mother Vrinda Rai’s birthday on Monday. In an Instagram post shared by the actress, we got glimpses of how the celebrations unfolded. The 48-year-old celebrated the occasion on Monday along with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya shared a family selfie, where Aaradhya can be seen holding her grandmother along with a pink rose, while Abhishek can be seen standing in the back in an orange and red sweatshirt. The selfie also included a portrait of Aishwarya’s late father Krishnaraj Rai.

In another picture shared by Aishwarya, she and Aaradhya can be seen posing with Vrinda. The picture also gave us a glimpse of all the lovely bouquets and hampers she received on her birthday.

On Monday, Aishwarya dedicated an Instagram post to her mother. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress shared a picture of her mother on the social media platform and added to the caption, “Happy birthday dearest darling mommy-dodda. Love you forever and beyond. God bless always."

The Jodhaa Akbar actress returned from the 75th Cannes Film Festival last week. Aishwarya has been walking the Cannes red carpet for over two decades now and this time as well, she served us some stunning fashion looks. For one of her latest Cannes red carpet looks, she wore the Venus Sculpture custom gown by Gaurav Gupta. The lilac hued gown was inspired by the birth of Venus painting made by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli.

Aishwarya represented the French cosmetic giant L’Oreal at Cannes. The actress made two red carpet appearances at the 75th edition of the international film festival. Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

