Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Signs Her Next International Film Based on Rabindranath Tagore's Three Women | Exclusive

Ever since she was crowned Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a household name in India. Making her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil movie Iruvar, she has represented Indian cinema on global platforms on numerous occasions.

Aishwarya, who made her foray into international cinema with Bride and Prejudice (2004) has signed her next international project. She will be featuring in an Indo-American project which is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s book Three Women.

Fusion singer and theatre writer-director Isheeta Ganguly who had adapted the book into a successful musical theater will be helming the project. The film also marks her directorial debut.

Confirming the news, Ganguly tells News18.com, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the main protagonist in the film. While the play was called Three Women, we are changing the name and have titled our film The Letter as the film is based around the letter of Kadambari Devi who was Tagore’s sister-in-law. I am really glad that Aishwarya loved the script and agreed to be a part of my directorial debut."

Fusion singer and theatre writer-director Isheeta Ganguly will be making her debut in films with Three Women adaptation

Ganguly adds that she has given her own spin to the story, “While the musical theatre that I directed was crafted on the evolution of two protagonists from Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s novellas — Bimala and Charufrom. Their lives are seen through the 21st century eyes of Kadambari Devi, who was a ghost like a Sex and the City-esque character. For the film, I have adapted the story into the modern day context and made it into a mother-daughter story."

While Ganguly wanted to make the film in Hindi, it was the actor who suggested she make it English, “Aishwarya and I were in discussion before the pandemic happened. I was originally looking to make it as a Hindi film. When she read the script she said to me that the film has to be in English as she felt that the script just flows in English. It was her conviction that I decided to make it into an Indo-American film."

Ganguly is currently busy as her play Shakuntala Awaits is set to be recreated as an Off-Broadway musical in New York City, starting on 17 January 2022. That makes her the first India-based writer–director to have her NCPA-production going Off-Broadway. She plans to start shooting the film by mid next-year, “We are in the process of signing other Indian American actors and plan to start filming by July 2022 in New York. We are currently in the process of finalising a few things."

Aishwarya has recently wrapped up Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

