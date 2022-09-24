Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As She Gets Clicked in Baggy Outfit at Airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ditched her all-black airport look on Friday as she was spotted exiting Mumbai’s Terminal 2 in white ensemble. The actress opted for a long baggy white overcoat which she teamed with black tee and tights as she stepped out of the airport late Friday. Aishwarya completed her look with white shoes and a black handbag.

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Aishwarya’s loose outfit, which left many wondering if she was pregnant. One user commented, “Seems pregnant… Good news surely expected." Another one wrote, “Is she pregnant?" “Baby no. 2 is coming," a third user said. Aishwarya has one daughter with Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The actress will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Part I. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus will mark Aishwarya’s first collaboration with Trisha. While fans are waiting for the movie, recently, Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with her co-star Aishwarya from the sets of the film. In the picture, Trisha was seen encircled by Aishwarya’s arm as they posed for the selfie. Both the actresses were dressed as their respective movie characters. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Ash with a hug emoji."

In a recent interview with NDTV, Trisha shared her experience of working with Aishwarya and talked about the bond they developed while working together. “I, fortunately, got to meet her and interact with her on day one of my shoots. She is beautiful inside and out, I don’t even need to say that. The thing is, this was challenging because we are not supposed to like each other too much in this film, but we got along pretty famously on set. There were times when Mani sir would come and say, listen, you guys are taking too much, stop talking, I can’t have this camaraderie for my scene," she said.

Advertisement

In PS 1, Trisha will be seen playing Princess Kundavai, whereas the Mani Ratnam directorial will see Aishwarya in the role of antagonist Queen Nandini. The film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film will hit theatres on September 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here