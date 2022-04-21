Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Walk The Red Carpet At Cannes 2022: Report

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the breathtakingly beautiful actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her debut with the 1997 release Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and impressed viewers with her acting prowess. The blue-eyed beauty has a number of films to her credit in Bollywood, and she has a couple of films in Hollywood too. The actress who is also known for her sartorial finesses had charmed the viewers with several international fashion events is again hitting the headlines

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress will be seen attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022. For the uninitiated, the Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 17 this year. As per the latest buzz by the popular anonymous Instagram account, Diet Sabya, Aishwarya will be gracing the red carpet at the prestigious event. Diet Sabya shared the news on Instagram stories. Having said that, an official announcement and confirmation in this regard are yet to be made.

For the unversed, Aishwarya had made her debut at the prestigious event in 2002 and ever since then she has been known for her stunning red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival over the years.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the Taal actress is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s much talked about movie Ponniyin Selvan along with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi, among others. The actress had shared her first look from the movie earlier this year which got the fans excited. Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

