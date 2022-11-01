Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple On Her Birthday With Daughter, See Pics

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 49th birthday today, November 1. On this special occasion, the former Miss World visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. The actress was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. In the photos, Aishwarya can be seen twinning with her daughter in white. She also wears a shawl over her dress. The mother-daughter duo stand side by side as they pose for the shutterbugs. They can also be seen holding a puja ki thali.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, social media is filled with birthday wishes and notes praising Aishwarya Rai’s beauty, grace, acting skills and overall demeanour. However, the most beautiful wish came from her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan, who penned a short yet moving note to wish the love of his life on her birthday. The actress married her Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple has a daughter, Aaradhya.

Junior Bachchan took to social media to share a still from Aishwarya’s debut film, Iruvar. The Mani Ratnam directorial marked her debut into the film industry in 1997 after winning the Miss World pageant in 1994.

Sharing the post, the Dasvi actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success. ❤️"

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, which marked her reunion with Mani Ratnam. The film received rave reviews and Aishwarya’s performance in it impressed fans and critics alike. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan.

