Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Biggest South Collabs: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Others

Bollywood beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains one of the most sought after actresses in the film industries across India. For her next on-screen appearance in Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya is collaborating with one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in India, a true visionary, Mani Ratnam. On her birthday, we take a look back at all her big collaborations down south, reflecting on how she has worked with major players in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries.

>Rajinikanth

Aishwarya teamed up with superstar Rajinikanth in Robot. She had a starring role in the film and her beauty and chemistry with India’s cine icon set hearts racing.

>Mohanlal

In Iruvar, Aishwarya featured opposite Mohanlal, a Malayalam cinema heavyweight. She has a dual roal in this movie, which stands as a critically acclaimed hits of Mani Ratnam.

>Mammootty

Malayalam cinema’s bigwig Mammootty was Aishwarya’s co-star in Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000) which is based on Jane Austen’s novel Pride And Prejudice. Ajith Kumar was also one of her co-stars in this film.

>Vikram

In Raavan, based on a portion of Ramayana epic, Aishwarya and Vikram were co-stars and their pairing was loved by the fans, both in the North and South.

>Nagarjuna

In the Telugu movie Ravoyi Chandamama, Aishwarya had a song sequence with Telugu cinema veteran Nagarjuna. The peppy song was a huge hit back in time.

>Prashanth

In Jeans, Aishwarya got a chance to work with one of the biggest names in South film industry in the 90s, Prashanth.

>Shankar

Visionary filmmaker Shankar first cast Aishwarya in romantic film Jeans (1998), followed by blockbuster hit Robot (2010).

>Mani Ratnam

Film auteur Mani Ratnam’s longest association in Bollywood has been with Aishwarya as he has cast her in four film still now, all hits.

