Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s New Pic From Ponniyin Selvan Goes Viral; Netizens Say ‘So Beautiful'

Aishwariya Rai Bachchan’s mesmerising beauty has once again enthralled the netizens and created a buzz all over social media platforms. Just like always, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous as pictures of her character from Mani Ratman’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan went viral. She can be seen donning a blazing red ensemble in the BTS stills dropped by a fan account on Twitter.

The caption of the tweet read, “Ponniyin Selvan PS:1 Behind the scenes stills. This scene is from the Lathamandapam chapter where Nandini handles three men next to next (Vanthiyathevan, Periya Pazhuvetrayar, Ravidasan) with her smile. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nailed it like icing on the cake, her expressions (collision and fire emoticon)" Right after the tweet was shared, people ceaselessly praised the former Miss World for her splendour.

The film has been produced by Lyca Productions. It is based on the historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni) authored by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Besides Aishwarya, it also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jairam, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lakshmi. Furthermore, the film co-penned by Mani Ratnam, Jayamohan and Kumaravel is slated to make its theatrical release worldwide on September 30, this year in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The choreography of the film is being taken care of by Ravi Varman.

It is not the first time Aishwarya has worked with Mani Ratnam. Prior to this film, Aishwarya, along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan played pivotal roles in the filmmaker’s 2007 film, Guru and 2010 film, Raavan. Additionally, Aishwarya also marked her Tamil film industry with the director in a 1997 film regarded as Iruvar.

Ponniyin Selvan is not the only film that Aishwarya will be captivating her fans with. Post this, she is all said to intrigue her fans by appearing alongside Trisha Krishnan, Rajnikanth and Ramya Krishnan in Jailer, which is a Telugu film helmed and penned by Nelson Dilipkumar.

