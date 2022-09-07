Aishwarya Rai Calls Ponniyin Selvan A 'Precious Film': It's An Honour to Work With Mani Ratnam Again

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her work in movies such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Dhoom 2, and more, has established herself as one of the most influential celebrities in India. The 48-year-old was on a brief hiatus from movies but is now all set to return with director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan– which revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan.

Recently, Aishwarya attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film and was all smiles as she graced the event in a black and silver salwar suit. She will be seen playing the role of Queen Nandini in the film. The actress stopped to pose for several photos and spoke to the media persons who attended the event. She expressed her sincere happiness and excitement for the movie and the opportunity to work with director Mani Ratnam again.

Aishwarya said, “I am very happy to be here today at the trailer launch. Thank you all for joining us on this very special occasion. For the entire team of ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ it’s a very precious film. It is very dear to our hearts and it has been an absolute honour and privilege to work with Mani Ratnam once again and with such an incredibly talented team of actors and technicians."

Notable names such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also attended the event. However, the manner in which Aishwarya and Rajnikanth greeted each other is melting people’s hearts–as the actress bent down to touch the veteran actor’s feet respectfully.

The actress also complimented the film’s talented cast and crew and said, “The entire cast is stellar and every talent in this film is outstanding." She went on to add that the evening was memorable.

