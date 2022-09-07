Aishwarya Rai Falls On Rajinikanth's Feet, Runs To Hug Mani Ratnam At Ponniyin Selvan Trailer Launch

Aishwarya Rai turned out to be not only a scene stealer in the Ponniyin Selvan trailer but also at the trailer launch event which took place on Tuesday. The gorgeous diva, who plays Queen Nandini in the magnum opus, was seen winning hearts courtesy of her sweet gestures towards superstar Rajinikanth and director Mani Ratnam.

In a video, Rajinikanth was seen making his way to the trailer launch with his wife Lata. They were seen greeting the stars of the film, including Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan. When Rajinikanth met Aishwarya Rai, she immediately fell on his feet and sought his blessings. They then exchanged a warm hug. The precious moment has now gone viral.

If that wasn’t heart-winning enough, another video also showed Aishwarya exhibiting a childlike excitement over meeting Mani Ratnam at the event. The actress ran up to the Roja director and was seen giving him a warm hug and having a quick chat before the trailer launched.

Aishwarya has worked with Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam in the past. While Aishwarya and Rajinikanth were seen in films such as Enthiran and 2.0, Aishwarya worked with Ratnam on films such as Guru, Raavan and Iruvar. Ponniyin Selvan 1 marks their fourth collaboration.

Set in the 10th century, Ponniyin Selvan 1 surrounds the epic fantasy drama and shows the ongoing crisis and dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors. Aishwarya plays a double role in the film. The trailer gave fans a glimpse of her role as Queen Nandini.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will be released in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, and is creating a huge buzz around the country. It will open in cinemas in two parts, with the first part hitting the theatres on September 30 this year in five languages.

