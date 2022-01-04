Aishwarya Rai Flashes Million-dollar Smile in Unseen Throwback Pic from the 90s; See Here

Throwback pictures bring back the old days, moments and often take us down to the memory lane, which otherwise we won’t visit. It just hits the right cord and this viral picture of Aishwarya Rai will just make your day. In an unseen throwback snap, which is from over two decades ago, Aishwarya is seen standing right next to fashion designer Ritu Kumar. Shared via the Instagram account of the fashion designer, the photo features them smiling at the camera.

Ritu, who has set fashion standards in the industry, was seen in a white shirt and accessorised her look with bangles and earrings, while Aishwarya had donned a brown oversized shirt, her tresses were tied in a scarf, and wore a wristwatch. The caption revealed that the ensemble Aishwarya had donned was from Ritu’s Karabagh collection in the mid-1990s. The caption further read, “We take a look back at some iconic images from our archives featuring women that continue to inspire us as we enter the new year."

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Fanney Khan, which featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. After a gap of 4 years, Aishwarya is once again trying to pave her way into films. The actress has landed a film titled Ponniyin Selvan. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars Mohan Babu, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan Prakash Raj, and Jayam Ravi, among others.

Previously when Aishwarya attempted a comeback, things didn’t fall in place. The actress had taken a break from film, following her pregnancy. After a gap of 5 years, she made her comeback in movies with Sanjay Gupta’s Jazbaa.

Hopefully this time, the actress will be able to impress her fans. Notably, Aishwarya was launched in films by no other but Mani. Therefore, for her, working with Mani is like going back to school.

