Aishwarya Rai, Navya Naveli Nanda Are All Smiles As They Pose With Bachchan Clan on Diwali; See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan and his family had a low-key Diwali celebration at their home, Jalsa, this year. Amitabh posted a family picture on Instagram in which he posed with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda.

Sharing Diwali greetings, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, “Family prays and celebrates together… is pavan afsar par, shubhkamnayein - deepawali mangalmay ho (Best wishes on this occasion - Happy Diwali)." The picture shows Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya seated on the left with their daughter Aaradhya between them. Shweta Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda and sister-in-law Natasha Nanda also joined them in the picture on the right.

Meanwhile, Amitabh wrote about missing the Diwali party which traditionally happens at Jalsa every year. “The gaiety, the fun and frolic of the past .. the celebration of this festive day .. friends and well-wishers at Jalsa and the night of light and brightness .. in the diyas of hope and prosperity," he wrote talking about the party which was not held this year.

Talking about the muted celebrations, the actor added in his blog, “It has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night .. no or hardly any sound of firecrackers .. perhaps a GOI ruling against it, but even so an eerie silence about .. and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile .. what has the rapid communication done to us .. destroyed memory, remembering .. an answer to all on the net and a depletion of the mind and the brain to face up to the challenges, for public consumption and beyond." (sic)

