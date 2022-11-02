Aishwarya Rai Pens Thank You Note to Fans, Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has penned a heartfelt note to her fans for sending their “warmest wishes" on her birthday. The actress took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan alongside a thank you note for her well-wishers.

The actress shared the photo from her Siddhivinayak temple visit with Aaradhya. She wrote: “Gratitude! Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings and so much positivity… Much love always. God Bless."

On the special occasion of her 49th birthday, the former Miss World visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. The actress was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan penned a lovely birthday wish for her. The actress married her Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Junior Bachchan took to social media to share a still from Aishwarya’s debut film, Iruvar. The Mani Ratnam directorial marked her debut into the film industry in 1997 after winning the Miss World pageant in 1994.

Sharing the post, Abhishek wrote, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, which marked her reunion with Mani Ratnam. The film received rave reviews and Aishwarya’s performance in it impressed fans and critics alike. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan.

