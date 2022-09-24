Aishwarya Rai Reveals Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Played Special Part In Ponniyin Selvan I | Exclusive

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS: I) is all set to hit the big screen on September 30. The film marks actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s reunion with Ratnam after 12 years, their last film being Ravaanan (2010) co-starring Vikram. In PS: I, Rai Bachchan plays Nandini, a Pazhuvoor queen.

At the press conference of the film, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name, Rai Bachchan exclusively tells News18 about her daughter, Aaradhya’s reaction after watching her play a queen.

She shares, “She was enthralled and seeing a period drama is always exciting. She did get the opportunity to visit the sets and she was mesmerised and I could see that in her eyes."

The actor adds, “I have an admiration of working with Mani sir and I have seen Aaradhya has a lot of respect him and in awe of him and what excited her most was the day when she was on the set and Mani sir gave her the opportunity to say ‘action’."

Shedding light on how the episode has left an indelible impression both on Aaradhya and herself, Rai Bachchan remarks, “She couldn’t get over it. She told me, ‘Sir, gave me the opportunity to do this,’ and she was simply stunned and so were we. And I told her that none of us had got that opportunity, so it is one of the most cherished memory. It is really precious and she values it immensely. And I am sure that after she grows up, it will become a much-cherished memory for her."

PS: I is presented by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions. It is jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. It is directed by Ratnam with music composed by AR Rahman. PS: I is slated for a worldwide release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

