Aishwarya Rai Sparks Pregnancy Rumours, Samantha Wants Ranveer Singh At Her Bachelorette Party

The internet wants to know if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is pregnant again. The rumours came into being after pictures and videos of her at the Mumbai airport went viral online. On Tuesday, Aishwarya was seen making her way back into the bay with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya in tow. Aishwarya can be seen in a stunning oversized black dress. Fans claim to have spotted a baby bump and believe that Aishwarya is hiding her bump using her long coat. “Is she pregnant," a fan asked while commenting on a video shared by the paparazzo.

Karan Johar is back with Koffee With Karan and with it, a lot of entertainment and gossip is back. The seventh season already aired two episodes which had Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor as guests. Now, the third episode will see Akshay Kumar who has been a part of the show before along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who makes her debut on the couch this season. A recent promo of the episode that was shared on social media gives a glimpse of what the episode holds. In the short promo, Karan asks Samantha who will she pick from Bollywood to dance to at a bachelorette party. The Family Man 2 actress replies, “Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh." This leaves both Karan and Akshay surprised.

Shah Rukh Khan has been absent on the celluloid for quite some time, which has made his upcoming actioner Pathaan one of his highly-anticipated projects. The posters of Shah Rukh’s sizzling look have already created a buzz among fans. However, getting in the skin of his character wasn’t an easy job for King Khan. The actor’s trainer Prashant Subhash Sawant, in a recent interaction with the Indian Express, detailed all the hardships that the Badshah of Bollywood underwent to completely transform himself for the role. The celebrity trainer revealed that in the last four years, Shah Rukh Khan completely immersed himself in attaining the toned physique that the script demanded.

It is no secret that Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill among others. Amid all this, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz has signed another Bollywood film. As reported by E-Times, Shehnaaz Gill has signed her second Bollywood movie with Rhea Kapoor which will be helmed by her husband Karan Boolani. The entertainment portal also claims that besides Shehnaaz, the film will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar.

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has hinted at the possibility of a sequel to his upcoming 3D fantasy action-adventure film ‘Vikrant Rona’. Speaking with News18 Showsha, the actor said, “It’s got a potential. It’s got a space. Though it’s not something that we have decided. I would say that I’m not going to be very ambitious about it. Vikrant Rona is just an idea to us. We are leaving this first baby of ours in the market and if something excites us let’s see. I’m somebody who likes to move on and not don the same cap again and again. But if you look at it from the business potential it may excite us. There’s a story there, but personally, I like to move on."

