Aishwarya Rai Wishes Parents Happy Anniversary in First Post After Panama Papers Questioning

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her parents, Krishnaraj Rai and Vrinda Raj, wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post. The former Miss World took to Instagram and posted a photo of her mother and father, thanking them for “unconditional love and blessings."

Aishwarya, who was recently called in for the questioning in connection with the Panama Papers leak case, wrote, “Happy Anniversary dearest, darling Mommy Doddaaa-Daddy Ajjaaa LOVE YOU and THANK YOU so much for All your unconditional Love and Blessings… always." (sic) Aishwarya’s father, Krishnaraj passed away in 2017. On his fourth death anniversary this year, Aishwarya had shared a note with a series of photos, with Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was questioned for about six hours on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi in a case linked to the 2016 ‘Panama Papers’ global tax leaks case, official sources said. She was summoned by the federal agency to record her statement in connection with its probe in the Panama Papers case that revealed how offshore firms are used to stash the wealth of the world’s rich and powerful. Aishwarya had sought adjournments on two occasions earlier.

The quizzing of the 48-year-old daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan comes weeks after her husband Abhishek Bachchan was questioned by the agency in another case emerging from the same set of papers linked to the offshore leaks case.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen on screen in ‘Fanney Khan’ in 2018. She will make a comeback after four long years with filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s ambitious historical fiction drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

