Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya's New Video Reminds Fans Of BLACKPINK's Lisa, Do You See It Too?

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya has fans thinking about BLACKPINK member Lisa with her latest video. A new video of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter has surfaced online, showing Aaradhya participating in a patriotic event. Given that Republic Day recently wrapped, it is likely that Aaradhya had participated in the celebrations at her school.

A fan account shared the video of Aaradhya decked up in a white kurta and an orange dupatta, leaving her hair open. She stood in front of India’s tricolour flag and sang patriotic songs. These included Saare Jahan Se Acha and Vande Mataram. While many were impressed with her performance, pointing out that she is as beautiful as her mom, a few pointed out that she bears similarities with Lisa from BLACKPINK. “She looks like Lisa (BLACKPINK)," a comment read. “I almost thought she is Lisa," added another.

For the unversed, Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer who is based in South Korea. She is a part of BLACKPINK. Last year, she made her solo debut with Lalisa and Money. Both the songs were popular, with many users making reels with the songs. The other BLACKPINK members include Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé.

Meanwhile, unlike many star kids, Aaradhya opts to stay away from the spotlight. She is usually photographed with her parents at airports or on trips. Last year, Abhishek and Aishwarya had taken a trip to the Maldives to celebrate Aaradhya’s birthday. The couple took to Instagram and shared pictures from the small party.

Aaradhya also accompanies Aishwarya for shoots at times. Last year, she was spotted joining Aishwarya in Hyderabad and Puducherry where the actress was filming her upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I. Pictures of Aaradhya, Abhishek and Aishwarya spending time with Sarathkumar’s family were shared by his daughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

