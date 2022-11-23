Aishwarya Rai's On-screen Dad Vikram Gokhale Hospitalised, In Critical Condition: Report

Actor Vikram Gokhale, who has played several memorable roles including Aishwarya Rai’s father in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, is reportedly hospitalised. The acclaimed actor is said to have been in the hospital for 15 days now and is in critical condition.

The news of his health was reported by Navshakti on Wednesday. It is reported that Gokhale was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune earlier this month. The report added that the 77-year-old actor’s condition has worsened and he has stopped responding to the treatment. It is claimed that he is in critical condition. His family is yet to address the claims.

For the unversed, Vikram Gokhale is the son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale. He has starred in several Hindi and Marathi industries. The actor made his Vikram film acting debut at 26 with the 1971 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Besides starring in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he was also seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, and Mission Mangal. In Marathi, he was seen in Natsamrat, and Dusari Goshta and also directed a film named Aaghaat.

Advertisement

He also appeared in a few television shows such as Singhasan, Jeevan Saathi, Virrudh, and Sanjivani. He did not shy away from digital medium as well. The actor was seen in the 2020 OTT release Avrodh: The Siege Within. The actor was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor in 2010. He won the award for the Marathi film Anumati. He was seen earlier this year in Nikamma. The film starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in the lead, and it was released in June. The film did not perform well — critically and box office-wise.

According to Times Now, the actor has worked in over 90 films and plays but he retired from the stage in 2016 after he was diagnosed with a throat ailment.

Read all the Latest Movies News here