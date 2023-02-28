Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh’s wardrobe collections seem to be getting better every day. The 33-year-old has already impressed viewers with her acting prowess in films like Thittam Irandu, World Famous Lover and Driver Jamuna. Now, the tinsel town star appears to have amped up her fashion style statements, leaving her admirers gushing. Looks like Aishwarya just loves to get decked up in ethnic ensembles. Recently, the Kanaa actress dropped a slew of pictures on her social media handles, draped in a gorgeous Kanjivaram silk saree. The photos have grabbed the eyeballs of netizens in no time.

Aishwarya’s caption indicated that the saree was from the clothing brand Avantra By Trends. Striking a few regal poses for the clicks, the actress was seen donning a signature royal blue-bordered, heavily-embroidered silver saree with distinguished patterns that gleamed in the sunlight. She teamed up her traditional outfit with a sleeveless blue blouse. In terms of accessories, Aishwarya sported a pair of oxidised jumkas, minus any neckpiece.

She added the perfect drama to her eyes by applying an on-fleek winger eyeliner and a dash of kohl. The actress enhanced her look with a shade of bright maroon lipstick, accompanied by a tiny blue bindi. Aishwarya rounded off her ethnic avatar by securing her hair in a bun and tying a flower garland to it. She stood with grace for the outdoor photoshoot, looking nothing less than royalty.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to queue up in the comments, floored by her latest clicks. “Cutie," said one user. “Beautiful in traditional saree," quipped another. “You in saree is so cute," chimed in a third user. Other dropped numerous red heart and fire emojis in the comments. Thiruchitrambalam actress Raashii Khanna also reacted to the photos, calling Aishwarya “Beautiful!"

This is not the first time that Aishwarya has pleased the internet fashion police with her ethnic collections. Check out this picture where she dons a beautiful lilac kurti, matched with a dupatta of the same hue, emanating pretty vibes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh was last seen in the film The Great Indian Kitchen, directed by R Kannan. The film, which was released on February 3, was widely appreciated by the masses. The Great Indian Kitchen is the official remake of the 2021 Malayalam film by the same name.

