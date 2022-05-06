Aishwarya Rajesh Releases First Look of Her Film Driver Jamuna

Aishwarya Rajesh has proved her mettle in the film industry with unconventional and challenging roles. She will soon be seen in another unconventional role in the film Driver Jamuna. Aishwarya has shared the first look of this film on Instagram. She looks every bit ferocious in the first look of this film.

In the first look, blood stains are visible on one side of Aishwarya’s face. She is looking quite aggressive in her demeanour. In the second look, Aishwarya is seen sipping a cup of tea. A car is also seen in the poster. The calm yet tense expressions of Aishwarya with blood stains on her face have increased anticipation for this film. According to reports, Driver Jamuna film will revolve around dramatic events that happen to a woman cab driver. Aishwarya has prepared a lot for this role by interacting with female cab drivers. Aishwarya has carefully observed the mannerisms and body language of female cab drivers to gett into the skin of her character.

Aishwarya’s colleagues from the film industry, actor and composer Bjorn Surrao, standup comedian Abishek Kumar, and actresses Sriya Reddy and Ramya Pandian wished her the very best for this film. Actors Nivedhithaa Sathish, Shruti Haasan and Anju Kurian also wished her the very best for this film.

Reportedly, road movies like Driver Jamuna are shot using Blue Mat technology. For those who don’t know, in this technology, actors perform in front of a blue background screen. The background images are later superimposed by a computer. Aishwarya didn’t use this technology. Instead, she performed every shot without using duplicates. Aishwarya drove across the roads to give a realistic approach to her character in this film.

Pa. Kinslin is directing this film, while S.P. Choudhary is the producer. Gokul Benoy is the cinematographer for this, while Ghibran composed the music. The film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. 18 reels banner has bankrolled this film.

