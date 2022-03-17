Aishwarya Rajesh-Starrer Kanaa to Release in China on March 18

Director Arunraja Kamaraj’s critically acclaimed women-centric sports film, Kanaa, featuring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, will be released in China on March 18. Kanaa is the second Tamil film to be released in China, following Rajnikanth’s 2.0.

The film was bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan who also played a cameo role in the film. Kanaa also marked Sivakarthikeyan’s debut as a producer.

Earlier, announcing the film’s release in China, Sivakarthikeyan had written on Twitter, “Super happy to share that our @SKProdOffl ‘s debut film #Kanaa is now all set to release in China on March 18, 2022, A proud moment for our entire #Kanaa team."

Arunraja Kamaraj wrote and directed the film, which has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan. The film was released theatrically on 21 December 2018. Aishwarya and Sivakarthikeyan reprised their roles in the Telugu remake of Kanaa, Kousalya Krishnamurthy.

Kanaa also featured Sathyaraj, Darshan, Ilavarasu, Ramadoss, Rama, and Anthony Bharadwaj in key roles. The storyline of Kanna revolves around Sathyaraj (a farmer) and his daughter who aspires to become a cricketer.

Murugesan (played by Sathyaraj) has a daughter, Kousalya Murugesan aka Kowsi (Aishwarya Rajesh). She aspires to be an international cricketer so she can make her cricket-obsessed father happy by helping the country win.

In the opening scenes of the film, Murugesan is very excited to watch India’s matches in the 2007 Cricket World Cup. However, he is heartbroken when India gets defeated by Sri Lanka in the group stages and is eliminated from the world cup.

Murugesan keeps his emotions in check in front of his daughter, yet she sees him cry all night. For her father’s sake, 11-year-old Kowsi wishes to take up cricket seriously, represent her country, and win the world cup one day. The rest of the movie is on Aishwarya’s struggles to make the national squad.

Kanaa is releasing in China at a time Covid cases are on a rise.

