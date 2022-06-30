Aishwarya Rajesh Wants Suzhal - The Vortex To Be Released in Theatres

With a terrific star cast and power-packed storyline, Suzhal - The Vortex was able to generate excitement among the audience. Aishwarya Rajesh also garnered a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of Nandini in the series. The actress now wants Suzhal - The Vortex to be released in theatres. As of now, this series is available on Amazon Prime.

Aishwarya is sure of the fact that Suzhal - The Vortex will receive the same amount of love in theatres that it garnered on Amazon Prime. The Anbe Vaa actress recalled the time when the shooting for Suzhal - The Vortex had to be stopped due to coronavirus. At that point, Aishwarya said that they felt extremely helpless. She described how the whole team behind Suzhal - The Vortex was waiting for the shooting to resume.

Advertisement

Aishwarya was also reminded of the time when people were apprehensive about returning to theatres after coronavirus. The actress said that there was a time when she saw Ka Pae Ranasingam with only four people in the cinema hall.

The actress is currently on cloud nine following the success of Suzhal - The Vortex. The series was released on June 17 in 30 languages. Suzhal - The Vortex describes the story of a minor case in a small South Indian town. This case then becomes an explosive crime thriller which also poses danger to the town. Kathir, Shreya Reddy, Parthiban Radhakrishnan, Prem Kumar, Harish Uthaman and others are there in Suzhal - The Vortex.

Despite a simple plot, it was a well-curated story, which made it brilliant. The background music was also applauded. There were a few loopholes and many pointed out that editing should have been better. Despite mistakes like these, Suzhal - The Vortex was well received by the audience.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.