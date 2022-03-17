Aishwarya Rajinikanth Gets Verified, Blue Tick Next to Her Name on Twitter

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth, has got verified on Twitter and now has a blue tick next to her name.

More recently, the filmmaker piqued the interest of the fans when she announced that she would be directing a music video titled Musafir. The music video was unveiled on Thursday in four languages- Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya had also hit the headlines for her separation from her husband, actor Dhanush. The couple announced their separation on January 17 after nearly 18 years of marriage.

The statement said, “This journey that has brought us together for 18 years as friends, couples, parents, and well-wishers has been one of growth, understanding, and adjustment. Today we stand at the crossroads of our paths. We both decided to split up. And we take the time to better understand ourselves as individuals. Please respect our decision and ask for the individual human freedom we need to deal with it."

The news of Aishwarya and Dhanush’s separation came as a huge shock to their fans. Subsequently, Dhanush’s father Kasturi Raja said that it was a normal quarrel between Aishwarya and her husband and that they would soon be reunited.

Speaking of her work, Aishwarya made her directorial debut in 2012 with 3 starring Dhanush and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles. For the unversed, Anirudh marked his debut as a composer with this film.

Following this, Aishwarya also directed the film Vai Raja Vai, starring Gautam Karthik and Priya Anand. Aishwarya was also admitted to the hospital and has just recovered from Covid-19. She is an ardent social media user and enjoys a great fan following of 1.7 million followers on Twitter.

