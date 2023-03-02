Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, is a fitness freak and often shares glimpses from her workout sessions on social media. The director-playback singer has once again managed to create a stir on the internet with her recent workout pictures. In the photos, Aishwarya is giving major fitness goals and there’s no denying it.

She captioned her pictures, “Space… it needs to be in the heart and head. Marching into March with motivation in muscle and mind".

Social media users have commented on her pictures. One user wrote, “Proved age is just a damn number". Another user commented, “Iron Lady". One user also wrote, “Inspiring".

The director often uploads such pictures depicting her love for fitness, which starts trending in a couple of hours. Some time back, Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared a video in which she can be seen lifting weights. The video started trending in no time and took the internet by storm.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth made her directorial debut with 3, released in 2012. Dhanush and Shruti Haasan acted in this film. Aishwarya is also known for directing the film Ayirathil Oruvan. She also directed the film Vai Raja Vai. It featured Gautham Karthik and Priya Anand in lead roles. Currently, she is directing the film Lal Salaam. It stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in pivotal roles. The film will soon hit the theatres. Its first-look poster was released and went viral among the fans.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth tied the wedding knot with Dhanush in 2004 after dating him for six months. The couple filed a divorce in 2022. The duo announced via their social media handles.

Dhanush is known for films including Raanjhanaa, Vada Chennai, Asuran, and Aadukalam. The actor has a few films in the pipeline including Raayan, Captain Miller, Vada Chennai 2, Santhosh Narayanan: Bujji, and Aayirathil Oruvan 2.

Aishwarya and Dhanush are now parents of two sons, Yatra and Linga.

