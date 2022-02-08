Aishwarya Returns Home After Swift Recovery From Covid-19, To Start Shooting Soon

Aishwarya, the eldest daughter of Tamil superstar Rajnikanth, has returned home after a swift recovery from Covid-19. On the evening of February 2, she was admitted to Hyderabad hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. However, she is back home and will begin shooting for her music album soon.

The filmmaker will start shooting for her music album on Wednesday and it will be finished within three days. Moreover, according to a report, the song will feature Vishnu Deva’s daughter Aishwarya. Reportedly, the album will release on valentine’s day and the music video will have two artists, Ankit Tiwari for the Hindi version and Benny Dayal for the Tamil version.

Aishwarya and Dhanush had recently announced their separation. In a statement, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush R, who had been married for 17 years, announced their separation. The statement read, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (We) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

Aishwarya first entered the Tamil film industry as a playback singer in unreleased Tamil films directed by Parthy Bhaskar. She then made her directorial and production debut with the film 3, which starred Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Additionally, she was a judge alongside actors Sangeetha and Jeeva in Star Vijay’s Jodi Number one season 3.

