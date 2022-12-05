Aishwarya Sushmita’s Making Us Crazy With Her Performance In Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

With her performance in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Aishwarya Sushmita has been making headlines. Ever since its premiere on Netflix, the actress has been praised not only for her acting skills and the role of Mita Devi but also for her off-screen avatar as she is quite active on social media.

Aishwarya stepped into the world of showbiz through a Fashion contest called Kingfisher Supermodel season 3 and she became a winner of that. She also participated in the Kingfisher Calendar shoot in 2016. After creating her mark in the modelling industry, she started establishing a foothold in the film world.

The actress first appeared in a Web Series called Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story and her character and performance were highly appreciated. The actress keeps sharing some of her pictures and keeps raising the temperature on Instagram.

Recently, while promoting her series, she was seen in a blue glittery dress that had a v-neck. The dress also had a little slit detailing at the thighs that made the entire outfit even prettier.

The series premiered on Netflix on 25 November 2022. It is written by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Shital Bhatia. Along with Aishwarya, the film also stars, Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, Aishwarya Sushmita, Anup Soni, Shraddha Das, Neeraj Kashyap, and Bharat Jha.

