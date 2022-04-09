Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Loves Yoga. Here’s Proof

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is giving us major fitness goals. The filmmaker, who frequently shares workout posts featuring herself on Instagram, recently added another one to her album on the occasion of World Health Day.

In her latest post, she can be seen working out with weights on a yoga mat on what appears to be the terrace of a building. She can also be seen running in a segment of the video. She captioned her post: “Health is truly your biggest wealth… Eat cleaner, hydrate better, always feed the inner dreamer. Stronger, leaner but never meaner." She added the hashtag #worldhealthday" to her post. Her post went viral in no time and has already received over three thousand views on Instagram.

Last week, Aishwaryaa shared a post-workout photo of herself and wrote, “Music to set the mood muscle mode on with the movement and always live in the moment so what’s your fav song today? Workout no matter what." She looks all sweaty in the picture. Take a look:

Aishwaryaa also often motivates her fans by sharing inspiring posts on Instagram. Last month, she shared a “Monday Motivation" post and wrote: “Back to working out after more than a month again… The body I hear screaming in pain …Post session I slid against the wall… Cautious that I don’t fall…Wait (weight) and I smile" and added: “I know I can run the mile. I’ve done this before. Strength I draw from my heart and core… None of us know our true power. Need to dig in and pull out of the feared cover… Sweat sweat, you’ll never regret… Glow and grow. Let all the positivity flow."

Aishwaryaa loves yoga and she even started the first week of this year by performing yoga. “Vibe post 108 surya namaskar in the first week of the year," read an excerpt from her post.

Earlier this year, Aishwaryaa and actor-filmmaker Dhanush announced separation in a joint statement. She will soon make her directorial debut in Bollywood with a film titled Oh Saathi Chaal.

