Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Removes Dhanush's Name from Her Twitter Account After He Called Her 'Friend'

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has dropped estranged husband Dhanush’s name from her Twitter handle and bio, days after the actor called her “my friend" in a tweet. The director went by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush on the platform until a few days ago. However, Aishwaryaa has now dropped Dhanush’s name from her Twitter bio. The name in the bio reads as ‘Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.’ She’s also changed her Twitter handle from @ash_r_dhanush to @ash_rajinikanth.

A few weeks back, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also dropped Dhanush’s name from her Instagram bio. The name in the bio now reads as ‘Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.’ However, the username still reads Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush).

Last week, Dhanush congratulated Aishwaryaa on Twitter for her new song Payani. The song, directed by Aishwaryaa, was unveiled last Thursday in four languages- Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. Sharing the Tamil link of the video, Dhanush tweeted, “Congrats my friend, @ash_r_dhanush, on your music video. God bless." In her response to Dhanush’s tweet, Aishwaryaa said, “Thank you Dhanush… Godspeed!" This marked Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s first social media exchange since their split.

On January 17, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush left fans in shock by announcing their separation. The now-former couple had been together for 18 years. In their joint statement, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa said, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (We) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

While Rajinikanth is yet to make a public statement on the split, a report had suggested that the actor was “badly affected" by the couple’s decision. The report also suggested that the superstar wanted Dhanush and Aishwaryaa to reconcile. It was also reported that Dhanush’s family also pressurised the couple to sort their issues out. Meanwhile, since the split, Dhanush has been spotted bonding with his sons. The actor had shared a picture with his son Yathra a few weeks ago. On the other hand, Aishwaryaa has been unwell for a while now. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 in February. While she recovered from the virus, she was recently hospitalised again after experiencing fever and vertigo.

