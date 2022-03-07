Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Rushed to Hospital Again Post Covid; Health Worsens Amid Divorce from Dhanush

Weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has once again been admitted to a hospital. Aishwaryaa on Monday took to Instagram to inform her fans that she was rushed to the hospital again after experiencing fever and vertigo.

The director, who has been in the news for her marital separation from actor Dhanush, shared a series of pictures of herself from the hospital. She wrote, “Life before covid and post covid… back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you… it doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prithikachary! What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you! Honour ma’am."

Fans were quick to drop get well soon messages for Aishwaryaa in the comment section. One wrote, “More power to you, ma’am." Another one said, “Much love and strength to you!"

Advertisement

Last month, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the daughter of South megastar Rajinikanth, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The filmmaker informed everyone about her Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram. Aishwaryaa said that she contracted the deadly virus despite taking all the precautions.

In January, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush R Announced their separation. The estranged couple, who had been married for 17 years, issued a joint statement confirming their separation. “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (We) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," their statement read.

Advertisement

While fans were heartbroken by the news, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja deemed Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s separation as “a family quarrel".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.