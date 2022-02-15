Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Talks About Giving Love Another Chance After Separation From Dhanush

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s personal life has been thrust into the spotlight following the announcement of her split from actor Dhanush, and her health has become a topic of discussion after contracting COVID-19. She, on the other hand, is not in the mood to roll with the punches that life has thrown at her.

When asked about the rocky start of the year in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aishwarya says, “I think we must cope in life (at every point). We just need to deal with whatever comes our way. Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us."

The couple went their separate ways on January 17, 2022, in a joint statement, stating that they had “decided to take time to understand each other as individuals for the better."

The superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter also discusses her journey of self-discovery, saying, “It is the same position that I said at that time… I’m learning and I think I should be let (left) to learn."

The 40-year-old also opened up about changing her definition of love after the divorce, “Love is a very generic emotion. It’s nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me."

When asked if she is open to finding love all over again, the mother of two emphasizes that love is a generic emotion for her and that she does not hope to “constrain her love" for one single person.

Aishwaryaa is known as a woman of few words, and she is focusing solely on her career as she recovers on a personal level and regains her health after recovering from COVID-19.

The filmmaker is currently working on her debut Hindi single, a romantic song, Musafir. She describes how difficult it has been for her to return to work after being hospitalized, “It is not easy as COVID hits you really badly. I feel everybody needs to be very careful because if it hits you, it hits you hard. So, yes, coming back was a challenge, but I am better, and I have my team supporting me in this journey," says the director, who is presently working on her debut Hindi single.

For the lesser-known, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa met in the early 2000s and gave major love goals with their relationship. In 2004, the couple married after only six months of dating. Their bond grew stronger over time and withstood all odds. The former couple now has two sons, Yatra and Linga.

