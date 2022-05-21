Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Wins The Internet (Again) With Her Intense Workout Video

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth often leaves us awestruck with some impressive workout routines, glimpses of which she even shares on her social media account. The filmmaker is keen on spreading awareness about the importance of fitness. Yesterday, she has share a video sweating it out in the gym. The caption suggests that Aishwaryaa was working out despite being worn out by a 40-kilometre bicycle ride. She wrote: “Post a 40 km ride in the morning. When your shoes come off while mountain climbers… when you start swinging while abs …when burpees look like crawlies… you swing while abs…you know it’s ‘fry’dayed!" The reel showed her doing burpees, squats, mountain climbing, planks, leg raises and more.

Aishwaryaa is being praised by her friends and fans. Her video has garnered a lot of attention, with more than 2 lakh views and 13 thousand likes on Instagram. Bollywood actress Esha Deol also commented on Aishwaryaa’s post - “Awesome". Other users also lauded Aishwaryaa for her intense workout regime.

The director recently separated from her husband, ctor Dhanush. In January this year, the duo issued a joint statement on Instagram announcing their separation. Aishwaryaa’s statement read – “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other… The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today we stand a place where our paths separate… Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Much love always to you all… God speed."

While Dhanush continues to shine bright through his work in movies, Aishwaryaa has been focusing on her mental and physical fitness.

