Bollywood actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur Ajay Devgn and his daughter Nysa have been spearheading various social work initiatives across the country under the aegis of their social-work wing NY Foundations. These initiatives include feeding the underprivileged, vaccination camps during the pandemic, paying for medical aid, studies and providing widows in Punjab a means of livelihood.

Recently, NY Foundations tied up with Shri Pradeep Lokhande of Rural Relations, an organisation that is very active on ground zero in over 200 villages across India.

Nysa, who is keen to work closely in rural areas and also encourage children in primary and secondary schools to get education/recreation benefits, took the initiative to open digital libraries, distribute books and also distribute sports kits to the students of a few schools in and around Virgaon, Ahmednagar district.

Nysa personally interacted with over 200 students and was impressed with their inclination towards studies and sports activities.

On Sunday, Nysa Devgan and Aryan Khan were pictured arriving for Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha’s birthday in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan attended the bash in a black T-shirt paired with matching jeans, while Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa was seen in an orange top paired with blue jeans and sported pink lipstick. Nysa waved and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

