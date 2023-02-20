Home » News » Movies » Ajay Devgn and Daughter Nysa Making In-roads in Children's Education in Rural Areas

Ajay Devgn and Daughter Nysa Making In-roads in Children's Education in Rural Areas

Nysa Devgan took the initiative to open digital libraries, distribute books and sports kits to the students of a few schools in and around Virgaon, Ahmednagar district.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 17:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Nysa Devgan has been spearheading various social work initiatives across the country under the aegis of the social-work wing NY Foundations.
Nysa Devgan has been spearheading various social work initiatives across the country under the aegis of the social-work wing NY Foundations.

Bollywood actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur Ajay Devgn and his daughter Nysa have been spearheading various social work initiatives across the country under the aegis of their social-work wing NY Foundations. These initiatives include feeding the underprivileged, vaccination camps during the pandemic, paying for medical aid, studies and providing widows in Punjab a means of livelihood.

Recently, NY Foundations tied up with Shri Pradeep Lokhande of Rural Relations, an organisation that is very active on ground zero in over 200 villages across India.

Nysa, who is keen to work closely in rural areas and also encourage children in primary and secondary schools to get education/recreation benefits, took the initiative to open digital libraries, distribute books and also distribute sports kits to the students of a few schools in and around Virgaon, Ahmednagar district.

Advertisement

Nysa personally interacted with over 200 students and was impressed with their inclination towards studies and sports activities.

RELATED NEWS

On Sunday, Nysa Devgan and Aryan Khan were pictured arriving for Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha’s birthday in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan attended the bash in a black T-shirt paired with matching jeans, while Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa was seen in an orange top paired with blue jeans and sported pink lipstick. Nysa waved and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 20, 2023, 17:54 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 17:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor And Cousin Shanaya Kapoor Glow In Sun-kissed Selfies, See Bollywood Divas And Their Stunning Golden Hour Pics

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone's Airport Style Diaries: The Diva Slays In Smart Trench Coats, Chic Co-ord Sets And Trendy Athleisure Looks