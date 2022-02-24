Ajay Devgn and Kajol Wedding Anniversary: Their Filmy Love Story Will Baffle You

One of Bollywood’s most adorable couples, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary on February 24. Ajay and Kajol got married on February 24, 1999. However, their love story was not less than any Bollywood drama. It could be surprising for many that they did not like each other in their first meeting. Their journey from dislike at first glance to marriage is full of twists and turns. Since Ajay and Kajol are so opposite in nature many people predicted that their marriage won’t last for a long time.

However, this beautiful couple has been with each other for the last 23 years. This powerful couple proved that when you love someone then you can be with each other always. Kajol revealed in a recent interview that she and Ajay met each other for the first time on the sets of the film Hulchul in 1995. While Kajol was very loud, Ajay was quiet and an introvert.

Kajol used to like talking and laughing on the sets, but Ajay did not like this habit of Kajol at all. The two did not even like to look at each other. However, slowly their thought process changed. Talking about Kajol, Ajay said in an earlier interview that he found Kajol arrogant in the beginning. The two were also very different from each other in nature. Interestingly, both were dating someone else at that time. Kajol even used to take some advice about relationships from Ajay.

Their bond slowly got stronger like this. Then when Kajol broke up, Ajay helped her like a friend and eventually both of them started liking each other. Kajol was at the top of her career at that time while Ajay was a successful star from his first film. Since Kajol wanted stability in life she decided to get married. She was only 24-year-old at that time. In 2020, in an interview Ajay and Kajol revealed that Kajol’s father did not speak to her for four days when she informed him about his decision to marry Ajay.

They got married with Marathi rituals. Along with Kajol’s best friend Shahrukh, only a few selected guests were a part of their wedding.

