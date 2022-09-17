Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Thank God Stirs Controversy

The upcoming film Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra is the latest Bollywood movie to get embroiled in a controversy with many on social media calling for its boycott. A case has been filed in Uttar Pradesh against the lead actors and the director, Indra Kumar, for hurting the feelings of the Kayastha community.

According to reports, a lawyer named Himanshu Srivastava has filed a case in a Jaunpur court against the actors and the director. The petitioner claims that the movie’s trailer insults and hurts the feelings, particularly those of the Kayastha community.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn impersonates Lord Chitragupta and makes fun using “objectionable languages", alleged the petitioner. According to the petitioner, Chitragupta is known as the “Lord of Karma who keeps a record of an individual’s virtues and sins" and wrong portrayal of him hurts the religious feelings. However, the makers of the film are yet to respond to the petition. Many also raised their voices against the movie on social media platforms and #BoycottThankgod started trending on Twitter on September 15. A user wrote, “I am a Kayastha. I will not tolerate mockery of my god Chitragupta Maharaj. Don’t care if the public makes it a super hit film. I will boycott it."

A user even requested the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to clear this film.

Advertisement

The worldwide premiere of Thank God, which is backed by T-Series and Maruti International, is set for October 25. The movie will also have competition at the box office from the October 24 release of Ram Setu, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here