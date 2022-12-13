Ajay Devgn Answers If He Wishes To Re-Release Runway 34 After Its Box Office Debacle

2022 seems to be ending on a good note for Ajay Devgn. Currently, he is enjoying the success of his recent hit Drishyam 2 at the box office. However, this year has been a tough ride for him. His previous two movies of the year, Runway 34 and Thank God underperformed at the box office. Recently, the actor talked about the same in an interview when he also opened up about ‘not failing his audience’.

Ajay Devgn talked about the performance of Runway 34 at the box office and on digital media and recalled how the film had performed much better on OTT. “Runway 34’s stupendous run on OTT and the compliments that followed made me feel partly vindicated. I was happy that as a filmmaker I had not failed my audience completely. I wish it had got a good run at the box office. Like I said in my earlier reply, the box office does matter," he told E-times. Devgn also shared his thoughts about re-releasing the film and added, “However, I would not consider (at least not at this stage) trying to re-release Runway 34 in theatres. Never say never it is said. So, who knows."

Runway 34 starred Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani. The movie was centered around Captain Vikrant Khanna, a flying prodigy who deviated a flight from its original destination and landed in a soup. The movie had a low opening on the first day and received mixed reviews from critics and audience.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Ajay Devgn also opened up about Drishyam 2’s success. “The box office of a film is gratifying. I am happy that Drishyam 2 continues to surpass expectations at the ticket windows in India and overseas," he said. Apart from being happy with himself and the other cast and crew of the movie, he also rejoiced for the movie industry and added, “We need films, (being altruistic), all films to collect money because we need to keep the film economy running. Post the pandemic, there have been sporadic hits. This is a worrying thing for us as an industry."

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 2 also features Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor among others.

