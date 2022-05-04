Ajay Devgn Arrives in Goa to Complete Second Schedule of Drishyam 2

After completing the first schedule of his much-anticipated film Drishyam, Ajay Devgn is gearing up to shoot for its second schedule. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ajay reached Goa on Tuesday to start shooting for Drishyam 2.

Reportedly, Ajay will start shooting for Drishyam 2 this week. According to reports, much like the first instalment, a major portion of Drishyam 2 will also be shot in Goa. Ajay’s schedule in Goa will be completed in a month. After that, he will go to Mumbai to complete another small portion of Drishyam 2.

Ajay is extremely excited about the sequel of the film. He said in a statement that Vijay Salgaonkar’s character (Ajay’s character in the Drishyam franchise) is a multidimensional role and creates an engaging narrative on screen. Ajay also applauded director Abhishek Pathak, saying that he has a fresh vision for this film.

Advertisement

Abhishek Pathak produced Drishyam, which was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat. After Nishikant passed away on August 17, 2020, Abhishek decided to direct Drishyam’s sequel. According to reports, just like the original film, there will be certain changes in the sequel keeping in mind the interest of the Hindi audience.

Due to the announcement of changes, many are wondering whether Drishyam 2 will have a fresh storyline or start from where Drishyam ended. Keeping in mind the twists and turns seen in Drishyam, the audience is thoroughly excited about its sequel.

The audience applauded the performances by Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. In the sequel, these actors will reprise their roles. Most of the supporting cast will also reprise their roles. Akshaye Khanna is the only new addition to the film.

Apart from the sequel, many are also excited to see Ajay in Vijay’s character. His character, who strives hard to save his family despite difficult situations, was immensely appreciated by the audience. Ajay was nominated for Stardust Awards in the performer of the year category (male).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.