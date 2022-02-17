Ajay Devgn Begins Shooting For Drishyam 2, Asks 'Can Vijay Protect His Family Again?'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has begun shooting for the next chapter of his blockbuster movie Drishyam. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media handles and dropped a behind-the-camera picture from the sets of the movie. In the picture, he can be seen posing along with hi Drishyam co-star Shriya Saran and filmmaker Abhishek Pathak. “Can Vijay protect his family again? #Drishyam2 shoot begins," he wrote.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn played the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the movie who made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Drishyam was released in 2015 and gained immense appreciation from both, the audience and critics.

Drishyam 2 is set 7 years after the events in the first film and tests Vijay’s resolve to protect his family for whom he would cross any limits. The shooting has commenced its shoot in Mumbai and will be extensively shot in Goa in the following months. The movie will also feature the star cast of the first film including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta amongst others.

Talking about coming back with Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn said, “Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I’m keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Abhishek Pathak, who will be directing Drishyam 2 expressed excitement for the movie and said, “Making an official remake of a successful franchise film is an honour and a challenge. An opportunity to work along with Mr. Ajay Devgn, who is such a powerhouse of talent is a morale-booster for any creative person; his unique influence is undoubtedly the most enriching experience for me personally. It’s exciting to retell a story from your own perspective and vision by divergent visuals in the most justified yet extraordinary way. The setting and the mood of the film uplifts the very essence of the crux making it gripping from the very beginning."

Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

