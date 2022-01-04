Ajay Devgn Clicked Post Dubbing Session, Actor's New Look Intrigues Fans

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was clicked in Mumbai post his dubbing session and what caught our eyes was his new looks. The actor was seen wearing a black shawl paired with black trousers and had a ‘mala’ on his neck. Although several netizens are speculating that this might be the look from his next film, it is probably for the Sabarimala ritual the actor is taking part in. Take a look at his photos:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in a cameo role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charn, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt.

Talking of the actor, Jr NTR had said, “I have grown up watching Ajay Devgn films. So when I worked with him it was like working with a guru. We don’t have any scenes together but I used to visit him on set and sit with him, I cherished it a lot. I remember seeing his action shot in Phool Aur Kaante where he comes standing on two bikes. I remember I wanted to emulate him and my mother would tell me not do even try because such things happen only in films. He is such a fine gentleman, and every minute I shared with him, I cherish those moments."

Apart from RRR, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Runway 34, Maidaan, Cirkus and Thank God.

