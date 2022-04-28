Ajay Devgn Decodes Why South Films Work Well in North, Says Hindi Cinema Hasn't Attempted Going Big

It is that phase in the Indian film industry where south films are emerging the winner at the box office. In 2022 alone, three south films created a stir, with their Hindi dubbed versions working wonders and reviving theatres. We are talking about Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, SS Rajamouli-directed RRR which starred Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead and Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which has managed to collect Rs. 300 crores in just 11 days and is now challenging some of the biggest grossers of Bollywood. During a recent press conference where he was promoting his upcoming film Runway 34, Ajay Devgn, who had a cameo in RRR, was asked about the reason behind the phenomenal success of south films all over India.

At the conference, Ajay was asked why he thinks South films have managed to captivate the hearts of the audience in the North, while Hindi films are not performing that well down south. He said, “It’s not like yahan ki film wahan nahi ja rahi hai. Kisine attempt nahi liya. (It’s not that Hindi films are not going to the south, it’s just we have not attempted it properly) Nobody has tried to release a north film down south on a big scale. Agar kabhi koi koshish karega toh zaroor hoga (If someone tries it, it would also happen). Their (South) films are good, it is doing well here. Humari films bhi chal rahi hai (our films are also working). They (south filmmakers) plan it ki humein north mein bhi film release karni hai (that they have to release films in the north), that’s why they take actors from the north. They plan the script accordingly ke woh pan India chale (that the films work Pan India)."

When asked about who is his favourite actor from the south is, he replied that everyone is good, and everyone is a fabulous actor.

In case of both RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, the cast included actors from the Hindi film industry. While the former had cameo appearances of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the latter had Sanjay Dutt as Adheera and Raveena Tandon as PM Ramika Sen.

