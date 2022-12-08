Ajay Devgn Documents 'Moment Of Peace' With Son Yug In Varanasi In This Awwadorable Pic; Check Here

Ajay Devgn is a doting father to his kids Yug and Nysa Devgn. The actor loves to spend quality time with his kids and he often treats his huge fan following to adorable glimpses of their time together. The Tanhaji star who is an avid social media user, liked to keep his fans updated on his activities and he recently shared a pic from his visit to Mahakaleshwar temple. Now, the actor has shared another picture from Varansi, this time with his son Yug Devgn.

The Singham actor, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Drishyam 2, on Thursday, took to his social media handle and shared a new photo with his son Yug. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor in his caption wrote: “Yug & I, finding our small moment of peace in the heart of Varanasi." In the picture, Ajay is seen wearing a blue long-sleeve t-shirt, while Yug can be seen laying on his father’s chest as he smiled at the camera.

Advertisement

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of Ajay’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the father-son duo. While one fan wrote, “adorable," another added, Beautiful pic of sweetest dad and cutest son ❤️." A third social media user commented, “Like son like father🙌❤️."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is doing well at the box office. The film, which is the second installment of Drishyam, was released in theatres on November 18 and also starred Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta. Abhishek Pathak directorial crossed the Rs 150 crore mark within two weeks of its release.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is now on to his next project, Bholaa. The film, announced in July this year, is Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial. The actor recently shared a video from the shoot of the film. In the clip, the actor was seen riding a two-wheeler as a mob gathered around him. Ajay beautifully described his feelings in the caption, saying, “It’s good when the mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their love." He also added, “P.S: Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot." He also added a hashtag reading, “Sets of Bholaa."

Read all the Latest Movies News here