Ajay Devgn Explains How Drishyam 2 is Different From Mohanlal's Film

Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran’s film Drishyam was one of the most successful films that emerged in 2015. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the nail-biting crime thriller about the disappearance of a policewoman’s son had fans hooked to their seats with an engaging screenplay and memorable dialogues. Now after a long span of 7 years, Drishyam 2, a sequel to the film is all set to enthral the movie buffs once again. While Drishyam was itself a remake of the Malayalam film of the same and the sequel for the same already exists, the makers and the leading cast have clarified that the Hindi sequel has added new characters and made some changes to establish a fresh cinematic identity.

At the trailer launch of the film that was held in Goa, Ajay Devgn explained that while retaining the essence of the original film, certain creative changes were inculcated around the new characters. He said, “There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won’t see Akshaye’s character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it’s going to be very fresh for you."

Adding to this, Abhishek Pathak who has helmed the film and has taken the responsibility of preserving Kamat’s cinematic legacy revealed that it took them seven months to conceptualize the film in a proper manner. And that led to some new additions to the narrative that were not there in the regional versions of film. He stated, “When we started writing the film, it was not as if we started shooting right away. It took us seven months to write the film. So, there are a lot of changes that make it different from the Malayalam and Telugu versions."

Drishyam 2 stars the former cast of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna has been the new addition to that roster. Primarily filmed in Goa with other locations including Mumbai and Hyderabad, it is scheduled for theatrical release on 18 November 2022.

