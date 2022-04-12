Ajay Devgn Gives an Update on Singham 3, Shooting to Begin at the End of 2022

since the 1991 film, Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay Devgn has been delivering box office hits and adrenaline-packed films to the silver screen. Singham is one such film franchise that is dear to many fans and a staple when it comes to the genre of action. The first movie dropped in 2011 and was a box office blockbuster. The sequel was released in 2014 to only invite another strong response from the fans. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the franchise stars Devgn in the central role and has cast several notable actors like Prakash Raj, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajal Aggarwal in past films.

As reported by Film Companion in a recent interview, Ajay Devgn talked about Singham 3 and stated that, “I think it should happen by the end of the year. So, we will start shooting. Currently, it is on the scripting level… Rohit (Shetty) comes and tells me the basic idea about what we are going to work on and that’s it. Then when he finishes, he comes over and then certainly we chat over it."

Pinkvialla quoted a source that said, “Singham was set in Goa, followed by Singham Returns’ which went a notch higher with the premise being set in Mumbai. And now, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are all set to take things to the next level as Singham 3 is set again the backdrop of terrorism with the protagonist travelling all the way to Pakistan to grab hold of terror outfits."

On a more professional note, Ajay Devgn is all geared up for the release of the dramatic thriller movie Runway 34 scheduled to be released on the April 29 this year. Its star lineup includes Bollywood veteran and icon, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The movie is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, marking his third time as a director. The movie is backed by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios. Other producers include Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia.

