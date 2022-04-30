Ajay Devgn has Watched Neither RRR Nor Gangubai Kathiawadi. Here's Why

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is playing the lead in the self-directorial Runway 34, which was released on Friday, also had extended cameo appearances in two big films this year. The first was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, and the second was SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Incidentally, Alia Bhatt was a part of RRR as well. In Gangubai, Ajay played the role of Karim Lala, the person who brought Alia Bhatt’s title character to great power in Kamathipura. In RRR, he played the role of Ram Charan’s character’s father.

However, Ajay Devgn has just made a puzzling statement, saying that he has not watched either of the two films, despite being a part of them. He said that after a while, he gets tired of viewing his movies. Ajay noted that while he is satisfied with his work while performing it, when he sees it a few months later, he begins to feel that he might have done better. Ajay, therefore, said that he gave both RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi a miss. He continued, “I don’t like viewing my movies at home on OTT or anything. I’m afraid I must have performed terribly, and I don’t want to see it."

Meanwhile, Ajay’s Runway 34 tells the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a peculiar trajectory after take-off from an international destination. It is based on a factual incident from 2015. Amitabh Bachchan plays the investigative officer in the case, while Rakul Preet Singh plays his co-pilot.

Recently, Ajay Devgn also made news for engaging with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep on Twitter over the status of Hindi as a ‘national language’. The spat has set off reactions from many celebrities as well.

