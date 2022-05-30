Ajay Devgn, His Team to Fly to Hyderabad to Shoot Final Schedule of Drishyam 2

The team of Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated film Drishyam 2 is gearing up to shoot for its final schedule, which will reportedly last two weeks. A source close to the film told ETimes that the actor, with his team, is getting ready to fly to Hyderabad for the shoot, and if all goes well, the scheduled shoot will start rolling in the first week of June.

The makers wrapped the first schedule of the film in February, and the second schedule was recently shot in Goa.

Ajay Devgan’s Drishyamm, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, was a huge success and also churned out a good collection at the box office. Like the first part, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran will be seen essaying important roles in the second part. The story begins 7 years after the events of the first film and tests Vijay’s resolve to protect his family, for which he will go to great lengths.

Advertisement

According to the report of Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn, speaking about the project, said, “Drishyam got a lot of love. Now, I am coming up with a new and very interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multifaceted character and he has managed to connect people on screen with the story. Director Abhishek Pathak has a new vision for this film. I am also very much waiting for the second part of this film."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Runway 34 is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the film depicts the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna, who is a skilled pilot. The film is based on the true incident of a Jet Airways flight landing from Doha-Kochi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.