Ajay Devgn: I Hope Rudra is Better Than Its Original, Idris Elba's Luther

Ajay Devgn is all set to make his digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming thriller Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness which releases on March 4. The actor, who has completed 30 years in the industry, says that he wants to be a part of good projects irrespective of the platform. “My job is to entertain. I love the big screen and I love to watch OTT as well in my personal time. After the pandemic, streaming platforms have multiplied much more. It’s great that you’re in theatres and even on OTT. You have so much scope and so many new things to do. The way the times and technology are changing, in the future there will be a lot of firsts."

The Singham actor will once again be seen in an intense avatar of a cop. Describing his character, he shared, “The concept of the show was intriguing for me. Rudra is a smart cop who uses his impeccable mind skills to stay ahead of criminals. He doesn’t feel the need to use violence as a weapon. Instead, he is analytical and puts details first. Rudra is suave, nuanced and mindful and that’s why I was drawn to him in the first place."

The psychological crime drama is a remake of the British TV show Luther which features Hollywood actor Idris Elba as the titular character which also got him a Golden Globe Award. The actor hopes that Ajay hopes that his show is better than the original. “Why should it be at par? This show is about a different kind of action; there is a lot of drama and thrill. The action is in the script. The twists and turns make this show very interesting. I hope it is better than the original," he said.

Asked whether the pandemic changed A-listers’ take towards OTT platforms, Devgn said that it is more a question of the right show rather than the platform. “No, it’s not the pandemic. We were always open to OTT shows. This also started before the pandemic in 2018. Everyone’s open to OTT. It’s just that you wait for the right subject. When you are offered that, everyone’s ready to do it."

