Ajay Devgn, Kajol Pen Heartwarming Birthday Notes for Son Yug: ‘Best Part of Life Is Growing Up with You’

Yug, son of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, turns 12 on Tuesday. To celebrate his special day, both the stars took to their Instagram account and penned heartfelt notes wishing their little boy. Kajol shared a cheerful picture with her son in which they are seen hugging each other on a yacht.

For the caption, she wrote, “Click as many pictures as you can of all the happy times. Because you need them for birthday posts of course. Happy happy birthday to the smile of my heart.. may u always have this much glee in ur smile!"

On the other hand, Ajay also posted a picture with his star kid from their recent vacation and wrote, “The best part of life is ‘growing’ up with you. And, doing all the father-son things we pack into a day. Watching a show, exercising together, chatting, taking a walk. Happy Birthday, Yug."

Kajol and Ajay exchanged vows in 1999. The famous couple welcomed Yug in 2010 while they had their daughter Nysa in 2003. Ajay and Kajol have been showing their children love on social media. Earlier, Ajay shared a lovely snapshot of his young son and himself from the sets of one of his movies on the auspicious occasion of Father’s Day.

In the picture, Yug was seen looking at the screen while his father was standing close to him and inspecting the same picture. Captioning the post, the Singham actor wrote, “It’s moments like these that take me back to the days when Papa used to be the one behind the camera as I curiously peeked from the sides. Trying to absorb his love for filmmaking as much as I could," with the hashtag “Father’s Day."

Meanwhile, the last time the duo appeared together on screen was in Tanhaji, which won a National Award (2020). On the work front, Ajay will next be seen in Inder’s Kumar Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, while Kajol is getting ready for the release of Revathy’s Salaam Venky. She will also appear in The Good Wife’s Indian adaptations on Disney+ Hotstar.

