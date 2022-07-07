Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgan Trolled For Her Skin Tone, Again

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has been targeted once again for her looks and skin tone. She has not even made her Instagram profile public, but her photos are often seen on social media from her fan pages and her friend’s accounts.

Nysa once again came into the limelight when her pictures went viral on social media. In the pictures, she was seen with Mahika, the daughter of Arjun Rampal. As soon as the pictures went on public platforms, Nysa came under attack from trolls.

This was not the first time Nysa was targetted.

In her latest photos, Nyasa was seen in a very glamorous look. She opted for an off-shoulder white full-sleeve crop top which she paired with a pair of denim. Seeing her in the pictures, people started questioning her. A user wrote, “How did Kajol’s daughter become so beautiful?" Another one asked, “How did her colour become so clear?"

Some people even started making claims of surgery. A third user wrote, “After all the surgeries and skin tone changes, Nyasa is finally ready to party with the boys. The public will not tolerate her in films."

Nysa is enrolled at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, where she is studying International Hospitality. Earlier, she lived in Singapore for three years to finish her final years of school.

