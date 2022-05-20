Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Daughter Nysa Grooves To Shah Rukh Khan, Drake Songs In London Club

Daughter of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa is enjoying her summer vacation in London. On Thursday, she was spotted partying with a few friends in a city club. Pictures and videos shared by Nysa’s friend Orhan Awatramani on Instagram Stories offer us a glimpse into Nysa’s visit to London. Dressed in a white top and a pair of beige pants, Nysa was seen smiling at the camera as she had a gala time with her friends in the British capital city.

In a video, Orhan revealed that the group was enjoying the song Criminal from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Ra.One. The song was played in the club but the camera was focusing on the lights in the club. In another, Orhan spanned the camera to show the group that had come together for the night. The group was seen enjoying drinks and enjoying a meal while swaying to Headlines by Drake.

In one of the pictures shared by Orhan, Nysa has seen in the white crop top with her hair left open with a middle parting. The 19-year-old star kid opted for a glamorous make-up look for the night.

Besides clubbing and partying with her friends, Nysa also attended a concert featuring British Albanian artist Dua Lipa. An Instagram post shared by Orhan on May 5 shows Nysa dressed in a black crop top with sheer full sleeves. The star kid was surrounded by her group of friends who enjoyed the Grammy award-winning artist’s stellar performance in London. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Orhan added to the caption, “Let’s end it like we should and say we’re good."

Nysa is studying an International Hospitality course at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education. Earlier in April she was pictured partying with Janhvi Kapoor and Orhan among others. The Instagram post shared by Orhan in April featured Nysa channelling her glamour diva vibes. With bold high-defined eye make-up, Nysa wore a white satin dress.

Being a star kid, it is believed that Nysa might follow her parents’ footsteps in the film industry. However, in an interview with Film Companion, Ajay answered that he is still not sure if Nysa plans to join the film industry. The actor and producer told Film Companion. “I don’t know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now."

