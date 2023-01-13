Ajay Devgn Launches Hindi Trailer of Odia Movie Daman; Makers Thank Him for 'Supporting Small Film'

Odia social drama Daman released on November 4 last year and was declared tax-free in the state and is still running successfully. And today, the Hindi trailer of the critically acclaimed film was unveiled by actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn. The Hindi version is a Panorama Studios and JP Motion Pictures venture and is all set to hit the big screen on February 3, 2023. Taking to Twitter, Ajay shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “Jab badhega ek kadam badlaav ki taraf, tab banegi nayi misaal. Presenting the official Hindi trailer of #Daman In cinemas on 3rd Feb, 2023."

Daman is based on a true incident and traces the journey of Dr Siddharth Mohanty, a doctor, who fought against superstitions to make the tribal community aware of malaria. Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty plays him in the film. It is shown that he completes his MBBS degree from a government college in Bhubaneswar and is posted in a remote tribal area in the state’s Malkangiri district. How he spearheads a drive to eradicate malaria in 151 villages in Janbai PHC in spite of many hurdles, forms a moving tale of the film.

It is an undisputed fact that content is king and when a content-oriented film is supported by a big star, it always helps it to reach out to more audiences. Talking about it, the makers of Daman, Debi Prasad Lenka and Vishal Mourya say, “Our film is a true-life story appreciated not only by the common man, but also Odisha’s Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, who believes it will inspire doctors and government officials in remote areas across the country to work selflessly and give an impetus to many such initiatives. Now, Ajay sir supporting this small film with a big heart is really a sweet gesture."

Sharing his thoughts, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, who has produced the film with Deependra Samal of JP Motion Pictures, asserts, “It is important to support inspirational stories like Daman to help support a national cause. Covid-19 had reiterated the age-old maxim, ‘Health is wealth’, and we should all do our bit to make our country disease free. Films like these are the need of the hour."

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Deependra Samal, and co-produced by Murlidhar Chhatwani and Pinkis Pradhan, Daman also stars Dipanwit Das Mohapatra and many actors from the tribal community, who have acted in a film for the first time.​

