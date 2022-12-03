Ajay Devgn Makes a Run From Mob on Sets of Bholaa on a Bike, Clarifies His Missing Helmet

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 swept away the box office by amassing over Rs. 150+ crores in the first two weeks of its release. While the film continues to have an impressive run at the box office, Ajay is already busy with his upcoming film Bholaa. The actor, on Saturday, took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of the movie to show how he was chased by a mob.

The actor, who is also directing Bholaa, can be seen riding a scooter with a team-member sitting pillion as an excited crowd of fans running after him with their phones. Along with the video, Ajay wrote in the caption, “It’s good when the mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their (love/heart emoji). P.S: Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot. #SetsofBholaa".

Advertisement

Following the social media post, several fans were quick to acknowledge the craze of Ajay Devgn. One of them wrote, “King of Bollywood!" Another one commented, “On the way to shift the dead body. Singham 3". Someone else said, “Love your jaani! (heart emojis)".

Bholaa was announced in July this year and is said to be “high-octane, strongly-emotional drama". It is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi which was released in 2019. The film starred Karthi in the lead and revolved around a prisoner who helped cops when they were attacked by a gang of smugglers. A teaser of the film was dropped last month.

Advertisement

Fans got to see a glimpse of Ajay Devgn as Bholaa. The teaser begins with a visual of an orphanage in which a girl named Jyoti is informed that somebody will come to meet her tomorrow. While the girl then wonders who will be coming to meet her, the teaser then shares a glimpse of Ajay Devgn as a prisoner. “No one knows who he is or where he comes from. And one who did know, isn’t alive to tell. They say, when he smears ash on himself, his enemies turn to ashes. If I tell you his name, you’ll fall at his feet," a background voice describes Ajay aka Bholaa.

Advertisement

Now, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa will also feature Tabu in a key role.

Read all the Latest Movies News here